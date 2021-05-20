Gov. Wolf signs renewal of COVID-19 disaster declaration, aid in recovery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf Thursday signed a renewal of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disaster declaration was originally signed on March 6, 2020. This is the fifth time the governor is renewing the declaration.

“COVID-19 vaccinations have increased dramatically in recent weeks and we are making significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Wolf. “As previously announced, we are lifting all mitigation measures on Memorial Day, but we need just a little more time under this current disaster declaration to ensure that we do not risk valuable resources that will help Pennsylvania recover from the pandemic.

The administration says the renewed declaration provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during the reopening.

This comes after Pennsylvanians voted to curb the governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers during Tuesday’s statewide primary election. The amendments cannot take effect until the state certifies the election result, which could take until early June.

“We will continue to monitor vaccination rates and adjust mitigation orders accordingly,” said Governor Wolf. “I have been in touch with the General Assembly regarding this extension, and we will continue to collaborate on the future of this disaster declaration and any future declarations that become necessary to help Pennsylvanians in the midst of an emergency.”