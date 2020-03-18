Gov. Wolf requests Disaster Declaration to help small businesses, non-profits obtain loans

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf requested Wednesday that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) use a disaster declaration to provide assistance in the form of SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses and eligible non-profits in every county in Pennsylvania.
“The impact of financial losses related to COVID-19 will be felt for years to come,” said Gov. Wolf. “But these low-interest loans can help bridge the gap between economic losses now and economic recovery in the future.”
The SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans can offer up to $2 million in assistance to provide economic support to small businesses to help overcome the loss of revenue they are experiencing due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a release from Wolf.
The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere. Businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. Non-profits get a special interest rate of 2.75%.
The press release states loans are offered by SBA with long-term repayment options, determined on a case-by-case basis based on ability to repay.
If Wolf’s request is granted, details will be released at that time.
Read Gov. Wolf’s letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
2020.3.18 TWW – SBA Request… by Governor Tom Wolf on Scribd