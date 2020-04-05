Gov. Wolf, religious leaders encourage alternative forms of faith gatherings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wolf administration has updated the Stay-at-home order to reflect the need to limit in-person religious gatherings.

Governor Tom Wolf and other religious leaders across the commonwealth are encouraging alternate forms of faith gatherings according to a release sent out Saturday.

“Religious leaders are encouraged to find alternatives to in-person gatherings and to avoid endangering their congregants. Individuals should not gather in religious buildings or homes for services or celebrations until the stay-at-home order is lifted,” noted the updated guidance.

“I know that we’re nearing several holidays, including major religious holidays like Easter and Passover,” Gov. Wolf said. “I am encouraging religious leaders hosting a holiday celebration to consider an alternative that does not bring people together in-person.

Religious leaders in Pennsylvania joined Wolf in urging fellow leaders to embrace alternative forms of worship.

“Christians the world over are preparing to enter the holiest week of the year,” said Most Rev. Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia. “This year, Holy Week comes at a time when the coronavirus has abruptly altered our lives. For the common good, and for the preservation of each other’s health, it is essential for all Pennsylvanians to heed the governor’s call not to gather in large groups. We must embrace our common responsibility to one another and slow the spread of this virus. We are blessed with the gifts of technology and social media, which enable us to experience the richness of these Holy Days virtually.”

You can find additional remarks from Governor Wolf and other religious leaders on religious gatherings in the full release below.