Gov. Wolf lays out coronavirus reopening plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Residents of north-central and northwestern Pennsylvania are projected to be the first in the state to be released from Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, and many retail stores in those areas should be able to reopen by May 8.

That’s according to a statewide reopening plan released Wednesday.

Wolf wants to begin easing some pandemic restrictions in areas of Pennsylvania that have been lightly impacted by the new coronavirus.

Tonight, I’m announcing our plan to slowly reopen Pennsylvania.



We will use a measured, scientific approach. We will not just be flipping a switch to go from closed to open.



And, ultimately, #COVID19 will set the timeline.



There will be three phases: red, yellow, and green. pic.twitter.com/NahiYrKovo — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 22, 2020

His reopening plan says that a region must average fewer than 50 new positive cases of the virus per 100,000 residents to begin to move out from under his statewide lockdown.

There are currently three different phases to Governor Wolf’s plan: a Red Phase, a Yellow Phase, and a Green Phase.

Governor Wolf says all of Pennsylvania is now in the red phase. The Red Phase means there are tight restrictions.

Below are the guidelines for each plan.

Red Phase

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

Life Sustaining Businesses Only

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools (for in-person instruction) and Most Child Care Facilities Closed

Social Restrictions

Stay at Home Orders in Place

Large Gatherings Prohibited

Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

Only Travel for Life-Sustaining Purposes Encouraged

Reiterate and reinforce safety guidance for businesses, workers, individuals, facilities, update if necessary

Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary

As regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place. For example, retail locations will be able to open with forthcoming guidance in place that is substantially similar to the worker safety and building safety order. Otherwise retail will be able to allow for curbside pickup. The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.

Yellow Phase

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

Telework Must Continue Where Feasible

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders

Child Care Open with Worker and Building Safety Orders

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools Remain Closed for In-Person Instruction

Social Restrictions

Stay at Home Restrictions Lifted in Favor of Aggressive Mitigation

Large Gatherings of More than 25 Prohibited

In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities (such as gyms, spas), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed

Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

All businesses must follow CDC and DOH guidance for social distancing and cleaning

Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay at home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health. While this phase will facilitate a return to a “new normal,” it will be equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

Green Phase

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

All Businesses Must Follow CDC and PA Department of Health Guidelines

Social Restrictions

Aggressive Mitigation Orders Lifted

All Individuals Must Follow CDC and PA Department of Health Guidelines

For more information on Governor Wolf’s guidelines in Pennsylvania, click here.