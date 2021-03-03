Gov. Wolf bill allows PA national guard to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill that will allow the Pennsylvania National Guard to assist with efforts in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

House Bill 326 allows the Pennsylvania National Guard to develop plans with the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) for the establishment and operation of vaccine distribution sites, along with the administration of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies.

“This bill will support the National Guard and other state agencies in the planning process for community vaccination clinics once supply of COVID-19 vaccines increases,” Gov. Wolf said. “This service will help further expedite getting vaccine to Pennsylvanians across the state.”

According to the governor’s office, the bill will also require a report on the administration’s plans to incorporate the National Guard into Pennsylvania’s overall vaccine strategy while taking vaccine availability into account.