Gov. Wolf bill allows PA national guard to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill that will allow the Pennsylvania National Guard to assist with efforts in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.
House Bill 326 allows the Pennsylvania National Guard to develop plans with the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) for the establishment and operation of vaccine distribution sites, along with the administration of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies.
“This bill will support the National Guard and other state agencies in the planning process for community vaccination clinics once supply of COVID-19 vaccines increases,” Gov. Wolf said. “This service will help further expedite getting vaccine to Pennsylvanians across the state.”
According to the governor’s office, the bill will also require a report on the administration’s plans to incorporate the National Guard into Pennsylvania’s overall vaccine strategy while taking vaccine availability into account.