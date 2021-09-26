Gov. Wolf announces vaccine milestone for Pa.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a rally to raise the state minimum wage at Sharon Baptist Church, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Philadelphia. With just a year and a half left in office, Wolf’s primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania’s public schools. Doing so would direct more money to Pennsylvania’s poorest school districts as well as to growing districts.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– On Friday, Gov. Wolf announced that at least 85 percent of Pa. residents aged 18 or older have received their first vaccination.

As of Friday, Sept. 24, 12,645,207 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by vaccine providers and Pa. is ranked 9th nationally in first doses given.

“Today, the commonwealth has reached another milestone against COVID-19 and protecting ourselves and our loved ones against this deadly virus,” said Gov. Wolf. “I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded two weeks ago that since Jan. 2021, 97 percent of COVID-19 related deaths as well as 95 percent of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were from unvaccinated people or those who are not fully vaccinated.

“The data is clear: COVID-19 vaccinations save lives,” said Gov. Wolf. “In fact, the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated individuals are seven times less likely to get COVID-19 and eight times less likely to die from COVID-19. We cannot stress the importance of getting vaccinated enough. Vaccines are safe and effective. Please, get yours today.”

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit the Vaccine website.