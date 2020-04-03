Gov. Wolf advising PA residents to wear masks when leaving homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — During the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Governor Tom Wolf’s coronavirus briefing on Friday, Governor Wolf recommended that all Pennsylvanians wear a mask any time they leave their homes for life-sustaining reasons.

“Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like the grocery store cashier, the pharmacist, or someone stocking shelves,” Gov. Wolf said.

Wolf also asked residents not to wear N95 and paper masks. He added those should be reserved for healthcare workers.

Instead, he suggests Pennsylvanians should wear cloth or homemade masks. The Department of Health gives guidelines on how to make a homemade mask on their website.

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 cases stand at 8,420 in 63 counties with 102 deaths as of Friday. Gov. Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order asks Pennsylvanians in all 67 counties to not leave their homes unless it’s for life-sustaining reasons.

The Department of Health is still advising to maintain social distancing practices.

“Staying home is the most effective way to protect yourself and others against COVID-19,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “But, if you must go out because you are out of food or medication, then wearing a mask, or even a bandanna across your nose and mouth, could be an extra layer of protection.”