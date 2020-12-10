Gift cards for restaurants donated to recovering COVID-19 patients

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A total of 67 recovered COVID-19 patients will receive a gift card to local restaurants across Central Pennsylvania, courtesy of Clearfield Wholesale Paper Company.

CWP is a distributor of cleaning, restaurant, and safety supplies. Now, they’re using their resources to give back to their customers.

As COVID-19 patients are released from Altoona UPMC, they’ll be treated to dinner at a local restaurant. It’s a gift spearheaded by Tom Marasco, a representative of CWP.

Marasco says this was a way to support small businesses during the holidays as well.

“We have a lot of restaurants that have been decimated by this pandemic, so we thought we could help them out by buying gift certificates from them, and they’re for restaurants from Clearfield to Altoona,” says Marasco.

CWP will deliver the gift cards to the Altoona hospital next week.