GIANT/MARTIN’S signs on as future COVID-19 vaccine provider

CARLISLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company and its 132 GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies announced it has signed on with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to become a COVID-19 vaccine provider, once a vaccine is authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States.

“Our pharmacists are trusted health advisors in the local communities that we serve and well-equipped to safely administer future COVID-19 vaccines,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company. “Being part of this federal pharmacy program lays the groundwork once a vaccine is available to help increase access to and distribution of the vaccine.”

The GIANT Company’s team of pharmacists regularly administer vaccinations from annual flu shots to pneumonia and shingles vaccines. Pharmacists also offer free vaccination reviews to determine if customers are missing any recommended adult vaccinations.

The company says that moore information on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will be announced in the future.