Giant Eagle Pharmacy to distribute Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

(WTAJ) –This week, the CDC said 28 million children ages five to 11 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and Giant Eagle Pharmacy plans to help distribute them.

The CDC announced Wednesday that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective to use for preventing severe illness from COVID-19. In response, Giant Eagle Pharmacy announced they will begin offering pediatric vaccination appointments.

Parents or guardians who wish to schedule an appointment for a child should search for “Pfizer Pediatric” appointment availability on Giant Eagle’s website.

Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations are to make these appointments available throughout the weekend. Additional appointments will be added on an ongoing basis as shipments are received.

Appointments for initial doses and booster doses of both Moderna and Pfizer will continue. It’s also worth noting that walk-ins are only available for flu shots, the company said.

For more information, head to Giant Eagle’s website.