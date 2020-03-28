Giant Eagle announces first positive COVID-19 tests among employees, Altoona among locations affected

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Giant Eagle announced on Friday they received confirmation of the first positive test for COVID-19 among its employees, with Altoona being one of the locations affected.

Giant Eagle says “it is likely that in the coming weeks the company will learn of additional confirmed cases related to Team Members and guests.”

In a press release, Giant Eagle says it will sanitize all affected areas in compliance with guidance from the CDC and county health departments.

A list of locations affected in the past 14 days was posted on their website. Locations include New Kensington, North Huntingdon, Wexford, Altoona and a Get Go in Ohio.

The 14-day time-frame was established as a precautionary measure, Giant Eagle said.