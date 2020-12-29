Geisinger opens cold & flu clinic in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — While COVID-19 continues to pose as a major health threat to our community, that doesn’t mean cases of the common cold and flu have gone away. To help Centre County residents receive the proper care they need, Geisinger Convenient Care in State College has now opened a cold and flu center.

If you are experiencing cold and flu symptoms, you can walk in for an appointment (1630 N. Atherton St.), or reserve a time online.

As colds and COVID-19 do have similar symptoms, Geisinger says they are capable of testing for COVID-19 if necessary; however, they are not a testing site.

Morgan Brown, a physicians assistant at Geisinger Convenient Clinic, says this will help separate healthy patients receiving regular checkups from sick individuals.

“As its been kind of frustrating when you have any respiratory symptoms during this time and certain offices won’t see you, well, that’s sort of the whole point why we’re here,” says Brown. “We are equipped with the proper PPE and things like that necessary so that we can fully evaluate you and take care of you.”