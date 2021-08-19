Geisinger offering third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised people

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who are immunocompromised.

The third dose is available by appointment at Geisinger Community Vaccine Centers or select Geisinger Pharmacy locations. Patients qualify if they have already received two doses of either Pfizer of Moderna and have weakened immune systems.

This can include:

• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Patients should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or vaccine proof to their third-dose appointment. More information can be found on Geisinger’s website.