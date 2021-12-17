Geisinger limits visitors, sets restrictions to help protect against COVID spread

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 Geisinger will only be allowing one visitor per hospitalized adult patient, effective Dec. 20.

The visitor must be designated and will have to wear a wristband the entire time the patient is hospitalized. Regardless of vaccination status all patients and visitors will have to wear a mask when on the property. Those who do not follow the policies will lose visiting rights.

Currently, one in four inpatients has COVID and having fewer visitors, allows staff to better focus on their patients.

To learn more about the new restrictions set to take place, visit their website.