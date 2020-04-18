Geisinger Health gives update on COVID-19 patients

(WTAJ) — On Friday, Geisinger Health gave COVID-19 updates through their first COVID-19 press conference.

As of yesterday, they’ve tested 10,000 people for coronavirus, They have about 94 COVID-19 patients currently admitted to Geisinger hospitals.

Three-quarters of those patients are in their northeastern PA hospitals.

Geisinger’s CEO says there are significantly less patients admitted in Central PA, but says more could be coming in the future.

“The central region, Danville, Lewisburg, Harrisburg, and out towards State College, those areas should see a peak that trails behind the northeast for at least 3 to 4 weeks, if not longer,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, President & CEO of Geisinger.

Geisinger says 84 of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and about half of their hospital beds are occupied at this time.