Fulton County Medical Center administering COVID booster shots

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo a Chester County, Pa., Health Department worker fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna said Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds. It is the second U.S. vaccine aimed at eventually being offered to children. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Fulton County Medical Center will administer COVID-19 booster shots starting Nov. 4 for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

To qualify for the Moderna and Pfizer booster shot, you must wait at least six months after the second dose. Patients must be age 65 and older or age 18-64 with a high risk for severe COVID-19 or frequent exposure at work/home.

Patients receiving the J&J shot must wait two months after their initial shot and be at least 18 years old.

To schedule an appointment for a booster, call 717-485-3155 and select option seven. Leave your name, phone number, which vaccine you received and the date of your final dose. A staff member at the medical center will then call you to schedule your booster shot.