Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Those needing to get tested for COVID-19 can do so at a free drive-thru testing clinic open in Somerset County this week.

At Friedens Lutheran Church, located at 131 South Main Street in Friedens, they will be performing the mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests during the following times:

Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis for anyone ages three and older. No appointments are necessary, and you don’t have to show COVID-19 symptoms to be tested. However, you should bring a photo ID with you.

The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing. Those who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured PDF email from AMI.

To get to the testing site, enter off of South Main Street on the right side of the church and follow the signs for the COVID-19 testing center.