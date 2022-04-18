BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hyndman Family Health Center announced it will offer all COVID-19 care in one place Saturday.

On April 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the health center – which is located at 144 Fifth Avenue in Hyndman, Pa. – will be giving away home test kits and masks. They will also be doing free COVID testing and vaccine distribution.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available for ages five and up. There are no appointments necessary to for vaccines or testing.

The center said it continues to encourage the community to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands regularly, and stay home if they are not feeling well.