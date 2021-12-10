Free COVID test sites available in Centre, Jefferson counties

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — Free COVID-19 drive-up testing sites will open in Centre and Jefferson counties, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).

CENTRE COUNTY TESTING

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be testing Monday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note, due to the Christmas holiday, testing will run through Dec. 22 and then resume on Dec 27 through Dec 29 at Nittany Mall, former Sears Auto Center, 183 Shiloh Road, State College, PA, 16801.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Testing is available Monday through Friday from Dec. 13 – 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, Building 1012 Winslow Street, Punxsutawney, PA, 15767. This is a walk-in testing site and the entrance is on the side parking lot. Note, the site will be closed at 4 p.m. on Dec. 17.

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over as highly contagious variants continue spreading,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”

Up to 450 people can be tested per day at each site. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is available to individuals from any county ages 3 and up.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.