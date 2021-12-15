Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place in Meyersdale

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At the beginning of January, there will be a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at the Meyersdale Senior Center.

The Richland Family Health Center partnered with the Somerset Agency for Aging to put together the event, which will take place Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the senior center located at 120 North Street in Meyersdale.

They will be offering the Moderna vaccine, adult and pediatric Pfizer vaccines, and booster vaccines. Organizers ask that you bring your ID and vaccine card.

“Becoming vaccinated is not just about protecting yourself, but you children, parents, grandparents, neighbors and community,” Bill Kurtycz, CEO of Bedford, Hyndman, and Richland Family Health Centers, said. “Doing our part to vaccinate is important in keeping everyone safe. We believe and trust in science.”

For those that can’t make it to the clinic, you can call 814-961-3500 ext. 1458 to schedule an appointment with the Richland Family Health Center.