Free COVID-19 tests available in Blair, Elk, Cameron Co.

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is opening several free COVID-19 testing sites in Blair, Elk and Cameron Counties starting on Feb. 5.

Testing will go until Feb. 9. The hours are 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

TESTING LOCATIONS

BLAIR COUNTY: Blair County Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive, Altoona

ELK/CAMERON COUNTY: Bucktail Plaza, 1305 Bucktail Rd., Saint Marys

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. It is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is open to individuals who are not residents within those counties.

Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. No appointment is necessary and registration will be done onsite. Patients are asked to bring a photo ID or an insurance card.

According to the DOH, the turnaround time for testing results is 2-7 days.