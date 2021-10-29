Free COVID-19 testing to open, extend in Somerset & Centre Counties

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) announced that a free COVID-19 testing site will be coming to Somerset County while extending one in Centre County.

The Centre County testing site located at the Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center at 183 Shiloh Road, State College, PA, 16801, is open between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For Somerset County, a free testing site is coming to the Friedens Lutheran Church. Dates for the COIVD testing at the church, located at 131 South Main Street, Friedens, PA, 15541, are as listed below:

Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 from 7 a.m to 2 p.m.

Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 7p.m.

The Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare worked together to secure the free testing site.

Testing at the site is open for ages three and older. Individuals do not need to worry about vaccination status or if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. No appointment is necessary.

Outdoor signs will be in place to direct individuals to drive through the outdoor carport and to remain in their vehicles. Once there, registration is done at the site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed.

Testing results will be revealed to the individuals from any time between one to three days after being tested. If a positive test comes up, AMI will call the individual, but if the results are negative then AMI will send a secured PDF email.

Since September of last year, the department has contracted with AMI to set up COVID-19 testing sites in counties across the state.