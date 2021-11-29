Free COVID-19 testing sites open in Centre, Jefferson Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Health (DOH) announced that free COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Centre and Jefferson Counties.

The DOH, in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, will offer testing sites in the following locations:

Centre County

Where: Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center – 183 Shiloh Road, State College

When: Tuesday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 4

Time: From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day

Jefferson County

Where: Jefferson County Fairgrounds – 1514 Route 28, Brookville, off I-80

When: Tuesday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 4

Time: From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

According to the DOH, 450 people can be tested per day at each site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. These tests are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

No appointments are necessary, and registration will be completed on-site. It’s open to anyone from any county ages 3 and older. Individuals don’t need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, either.

The DOH encourages patients need to do is come prepared with a photo ID, though ID is not required to be tested.

