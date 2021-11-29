Free COVID-19 testing sites open in Centre, Jefferson Counties

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Health (DOH) announced that free COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Centre and Jefferson Counties.

The DOH, in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, will offer testing sites in the following locations:

Centre County

Where: Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center – 183 Shiloh Road, State College
When: Tuesday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 4
Time: From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day

Jefferson County

Where: Jefferson County Fairgrounds – 1514 Route 28, Brookville, off I-80
When: Tuesday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 4
Time: From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

According to the DOH, 450 people can be tested per day at each site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. These tests are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

No appointments are necessary, and registration will be completed on-site. It’s open to anyone from any county ages 3 and older. Individuals don’t need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, either.

The DOH encourages patients need to do is come prepared with a photo ID, though ID is not required to be tested.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit our website under “COVID-19.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss