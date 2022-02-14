Free COVID-19 testing sites available in Blair, Centre Somerset counties

(WTAJ) — The Department of Health announced Monday that free testing sites will be open to the public until the end of next week.

The following locations in our region will host free COVID-19 testing for everyone over the age of three, even if they are not experiencing symptoms:

Blair County

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Feb. 25

Where: Jaffa Shrine at 2200 Broad Avenue in Altoona

Centre County

When: Every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Feb. 26

Where: County Recycling and Refuse Authority/Interpretive Center at 253 Transfer Road in Bellefonte

Somerset County

When: Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Feb. 19

Where: Friedens Lutheran Church at 131 South Main Street in Friedens

Up to 450 people can be tested per day, and they will be tested using the mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis with no appointment necessary.

The Wolf Administration partnered with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to open/operate nine different sites – the others are located in Berks, Clinton, McKean, Susquehanna, Washington and York counties.

“Testing is one of the commonwealth`s most important tools in the fight against COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms.”

Testing resources are designed to rotate to different locations as needed. To find other testing sites in the area, click here to be taken to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s locator map.