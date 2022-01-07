Free COVID-19 testing site opening in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced there will be free COVID-19 testing next week at the Galleria Mall.

Located at the old Verizon store within the Galleria Mall, the testing clinic will be on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone ages three and older. No appointments are necessary.

The dates are as follows:

Jan. 11 – 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new testing site comes from a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. Up to 450 people can be tested per day with the mid-nasal passage swab PCR test.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but it is not required. Registration will be completed on-site.

Those getting tested do not need to be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.