Free COVID-19 testing site going on in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve announced there will be free COVID-19 tests going on at the Peoples Natural Gas (PNG) Field.

The free testing is available started Tuesday until Friday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary, they said on Facebook.

The PNG Field is located at 1000 Park Avenue in Altoona and is home to the Altoona Curve Baseball team. With the site, they hope to stop the spread as the Omicron variant sweeps through the area.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, there have been 122 new cases of COVID-19 in Blair County reported since Monday, according to the COVID Alert PA app. This brings the county’s total to 25,704. However, no new deaths were reported.

