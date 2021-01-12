Free Centre Co. COVID-19 testing site to move locations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In a Tuesday morning meeting with Centre County Commissioners, it was announced the free COVID-19 testing site would be moving locations.
This move will happen on Tuesday, Jan. 19 to the former Comcast location at 1155 Benner Pike, Suite 120.
Through Jan. 16, anyone needing testing can still go to the current location inside the former Bon-ton storefront at the Nittany Mall.
walk-in’s to the site are available from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
The commissioners also unanimously voted in this meeting to extend the COVID-19 Leave Policy through March 31, 2021.
The leave policy will allow employers to continue providing paid sick leave benefits and emergency FMLA. Whether or not individual employers continue to use these benefits is up to their discretion.
