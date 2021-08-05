Five local counties in ‘substantial’ level of COVID-19, should wear masks CDC says

(WTAJ) — Four counties in Central Pennsylvania have been added to the “substantial” category of COVID-19 transmission, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cambria, Centre, Huntingdon and Bedford Counties have been added, analyzing a percent-positivity rate from July 29 to Aug. 4. Clearfield and Somerset were added to the substantial list on Aug. 2, but Somerset was reverted back to a moderate level of transmission.

Pennsylvania map from the CDC county tracker. (Blue-Low, Yellow-Moderate, Orange-Substantial, Red-High)

Blair, Jefferson, Elk, and Cameron Counties are currently in the “moderate” level of transmission.

For counties with a substantial or high level of transmission, the CDC recommends that people wear masks indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated. Vaccine data shows 63.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated in the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also reports 1,731 new cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 4. In Pennsylvania, 642 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 141 patients are in the intensive care unit.