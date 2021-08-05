Five local counties in ‘substantial’ level of COVID-19, should wear masks CDC says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — Four counties in Central Pennsylvania have been added to the “substantial” category of COVID-19 transmission, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cambria, Centre, Huntingdon and Bedford Counties have been added, analyzing a percent-positivity rate from July 29 to Aug. 4. Clearfield and Somerset were added to the substantial list on Aug. 2, but Somerset was reverted back to a moderate level of transmission.

Pennsylvania map from the CDC county tracker. (Blue-Low, Yellow-Moderate, Orange-Substantial, Red-High)

Blair, Jefferson, Elk, and Cameron Counties are currently in the “moderate” level of transmission.

For counties with a substantial or high level of transmission, the CDC recommends that people wear masks indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated. Vaccine data shows 63.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated in the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also reports 1,731 new cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 4. In Pennsylvania, 642 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 141 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss