Forest Hills School District to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Forest Hills School District of Cambria County announced they will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic later this month.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, in cooperation with Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center, will be administered July 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the high school gym. The second dose will be administered August 10 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Anyone over the age of 12 in the community is eligible, though students ages 12 to 18 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.
Registration is available online.
For more information, visit the Forest Hills Facebook page or head to their website.
