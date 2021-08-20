Five Central Pa. counties in ‘high’ transmission for COVID-19

(WTAJ) — All 10 counties in the WTAJ viewing region are in the “high” or “substantial” category of COVID-19 transmission according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Somerset County has entered the “high” category as of Thursday, Aug. 19. A full map of Pennsylvania reflecting data from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 is below:

Pennsylvania map from the CDC county tracker. (Blue-Low, Yellow-Moderate, Orange-Substantial, Red-High)

COUNTIES IN HIGH TRANSMISSION

Bedford

Cameron

Clearfield

Jefferson

Somerset

COUNTIES IN SUBSTANTIAL TRANSMISSION

Blair

Cambria

Centre

Elk

Huntingdon

There are currently only two counties in Pennsylvania in the “moderate” category: Juniata and Montour. There are no counties in the “low” category.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,128 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday and 22 deaths. Over 11.9 million vaccine doses have been administered and 64.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the DOH.