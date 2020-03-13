Breaking News
First case of coronavirus in western PA reported, 41 total in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — The first case of coronavirus in western Pennsylvania has been reported, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health said a new case has been reported in Washington County, just outside of Pittburgh.

There are now 41 cases in the state, 6 are confirmed and 35 are presumptive positive.

The counties impacted as of 5 p.m. Friday are:

  • Counties impacted to date include:
    • Bucks (3)
    • Chester (1)
    • Cumberland (3)
    • Delaware (6)
    • Monroe (3)
    • Montgomery (18)
    • Northampton (1)
    • Philadelphia (3)
    • Pike (1)
    • Washington (1)
    • Wayne (1)

