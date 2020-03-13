First case of coronavirus in western PA reported, 41 total in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — The first case of coronavirus in western Pennsylvania has been reported, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Department of Health said a new case has been reported in Washington County, just outside of Pittburgh.
There are now 41 cases in the state, 6 are confirmed and 35 are presumptive positive.
The counties impacted as of 5 p.m. Friday are:
- Bucks (3)
- Chester (1)
- Cumberland (3)
- Delaware (6)
- Monroe (3)
- Montgomery (18)
- Northampton (1)
- Philadelphia (3)
- Pike (1)
- Washington (1)
- Wayne (1)