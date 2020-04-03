Ferguson Township police officer tests positive for coronavirus

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, Ferguson Township Police Chief Chris Albright notified the Ferguson Township Manager that one of his officers tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Chief Albright, the officer has been on paid leave for 16 days. Chief Albright says the officer has been improving and is anticipated to make a full recovery, and will return to duty in based on the recommendation of his physician.

The chief added there are no other confirmed cases in the Ferguson Township Police Department or other staff at this time.

With the news of the officer testing positive for the coronavirus, the Township Manager and Chief of Police have implemented additional measures to ensure the safety of the other officers and the general public.

The guidelines include: