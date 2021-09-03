Every Pa. county now in “high” transmission rate of COVID-19, masks highly advised by CDC

(WTAJ) — All 10 counties in the WTAJ viewing region are in the “high” category of COVID-19 transmission along with every other PA county, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The most recent update from the CDC shows that all 67 counties in Pennsylvania are now labeled as “high” in their transmission data. The data reflects positive cases in each county per 100,000 residents.

Pennsylvania map from the CDC county tracker. (Blue-Low, Yellow-Moderate, Orange-Substantial, Red-High)

COUNTIES IN HIGH TRANSMISSION

Bedford

Blair

Cambria

Cameron

Centre

Clearfield

Elk

Huntingdon

Jefferson

Somerset

There are no longer any counties in Pennsylvania in the “substantial,” “moderate” or “low” category.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) reported over 3,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 33 deaths. Over 12 million vaccine doses have been administered and 65.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the DOH.