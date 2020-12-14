Dr. Levine provides COVID-19 update, discusses Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Monday, the Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

The live event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Levine encourages Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.

