DOH: Pfizer booster shots available in Pa. for certain adults

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced a booster of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults.

This will apply to adults who were fully vaccinated by Pfizer at least six months ago and meet the following recommendations set by the CDC:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, based on their individual benefits and risks

“While COVID-19 cases are increasing across the commonwealth, it is vitally important that individuals understand that the vaccine continues to be highly effective against severe illness from the COVID-19 virus – including the highly transmissive Delta variant,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “People who are eligible to receive a booster dose of Pfizer will benefit from additional protection.”

As for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Secretary Beam said to await further public health guidance regarding boosters.