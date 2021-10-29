DOH launches COVID-19 data dashboard for Pa. nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) launched a new dashboard Friday to track the number of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in long-term care facilities across the state.

The Skilled Nursing Facility COVID-19 data dashboard will provide a complete overview of cases, deaths, and vaccination rates among facility residents and staff. This data is provided by nursing homes that are already required to report to the federal government, according to the DOH.

“We are continually striving to provide the most comprehensive and accurate data available on the impact of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and this new dashboard is another step toward that goal,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “For the first time, people are able to go to one location to see how many COVID-19 cases and deaths have occurred in any facility along with vaccination rates for residents and staff.”

Nursing homes were originally required to report COVID-19 data to both state and federal governments. As of Oct. 29, the DOH eliminated the state reporting requirement and changed their reporting to reflect federal data to reportedly allow long-term care facility administrators more time to focus on residents.

The final data reported to the state, which dates back to May 14, 2020, will remain available online at health.pa.gov.