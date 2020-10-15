DOH begins antigen test kit distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has started to distribute the first allotment of 250,000 COVID-19 antigen test kits.

These kits will be distributed to Clinal Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA institutions across the state. The DOH is starting with the following counties: Bradford, Centre, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Snyder.

Antigen tests can be considered for symptomatic individuals (within the first five to seven days of symptom onset depending upon the test) in settings where there is a high probability that the individual or population to be tested is positive, according to the DOH.

The following places can be considered CLIA-certified sites:

Long-Term Care Facilities;

Personal care homes and Assisted Living/Intermediate Care facilities;

Higher-education institutions;

Drug and Alcohol and Behavioral Health treatment centers;

State and county correctional facilities;

Healthcare providers: Federally Qualified Health Centers; Urgent Care Centers; Pharmacies; and Primary Care doctors.



“Antigen test cards are a timely, quick and easy-to-use tool for communities to receive rapid COVID-19 testing,” Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Antigen tests look for pieces of proteins that make up the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19, and are another tool in our testing toolkit to help quickly identify cases.”

The DOH said that a positive antigen test result counts as a COVID-19 cast and receives a complete case investigation, along with contact tracing.