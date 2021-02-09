Department of Health launches “Your Turn” vaccine eligibility tool

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has launched a new tool called Your Turn to help Pennsylvanians understand where they fall in the vaccine prioritization effort and to be alerted when it is their turn to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Since all seniors are currently eligible to be vaccinated, Pennsylvanians younger than 65 can use this tool to determine if it is their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “When it is your turn, we will direct you on how to find a vaccine provider. If it is not your turn yet, you will be able to enter contact information to receive updates about vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania and for us to let you know when it is your turn to get vaccinated.

If an individual does not have internet access or is unable to use the Your Turn tool, they can call 877-PA-HEALTH and speak with a representative to determine eligibility. If an individual is eligible, the representative will help the individual locate nearby vaccine providers and provide contact information so the individual can make a vaccine appointment directly with a provider.

With initial supplies extremely limited, the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in phases. Qualifying for a vaccine does not guarantee available doses or appointments. If someone does qualify, they can then visit the vaccine provider map to set up an appointment with a provider or get on that provider’s contact list.

Your Turn will be used for the sole purpose of determining eligibility for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and will replace the current eligibility quiz on pa.gov. Using the tool does not register an individual to receive a vaccine and does not guarantee a vaccination appointment. Eligibility is based on prioritizations recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which have been implemented in the commonwealth’s COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan.

“We are working to vaccinate everyone in Pennsylvania who wishes to receive a vaccination,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “While you are waiting for your turn to receive a vaccine, you can visit the provider map to view vaccine providers around you, but remember, please do not register with a vaccine provider until it is your turn. As we wait for more vaccine to become available, make sure you continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, download COVID Alert PA and visit the department’s website to stay updated. These mitigation efforts are still important even for those who are vaccinated.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership, which is vaccinating people in long-term care facilities. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 13:

2,439,550 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week. 1,426,600 first doses will have been allocated in total. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week. 1,012,950 second doses will have been allocated in total.



Through Feb. 8:

1,352,248 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,049,609 people. 1,049,609, or 74 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine. 302,639, or 30 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.



While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable, and efficient.