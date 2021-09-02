Free COVID-19 test site open in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is opening a free COVID-19 test site for the public on Sept. 2 in Centre County.
The testing site is an indoor, walk-in site at Sears Auto Center in the Nittany Mall (183 Shiloh Road) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The test site will be open until Oct. 31.
Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free, according to the DOH. No appointment is necessary. This is open to residents from any county age 3 and older.
Individuals are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but it is not required to be tested. The turnaround time for test results is one to three days.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home, according to the DOH.
