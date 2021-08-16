CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd COVID-19 shot to those with weak immune systems

(WTAJ) — Individuals who are considered immunocompromised are eligible to receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine shot at CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens.

Individuals recommended for additional vaccines include those who are moderate to severely immunocompromised, which includes people undergoing cancer treatment, stem cell or organ transplant recipients, people living with HIV or those receiving immunosuppressive treatments, Walgreens states.

This comes after the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization and new CDC guidance, which claims immunocompromised people don’t build the same level of immunity after vaccination the way non-immunocompromised people do.

The general public will not be eligible for booster shots.

Appointments can be scheduled on CVS’s website.

At Walgreens, same-day appointments will be available on a walk-in basis at select stores. They ask that patients bring their vaccination records to appoints as proof of eligibility for the booster shot.