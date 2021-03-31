Scam alert: Watch out for fake COVID-19 vaccine surveys

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — The Department of Justice (DOJ) received reports about fraudsters creating fake COVID-19 vaccine surveys that steal personal information.

According to the DOJ, these surveys promise a prize or cash once they are completed. Consumers receive the fake study via email or text message and are told that they can choose from various prizes such as an iPad Pro. Victims provide their credit card information to pay for the “shipping and handling fees” and never receive the prize.

This is also putting consumers at the risk of identity theft. Unless the message is from a known source, customers should never click on links in text messages or emails claiming to be a vaccine survey, according to the DOJ. Sometimes these messages do look like they are a reliable source, posing as government agencies, financial institutions, shipping companies, etc.

“Carefully examine any message purporting to be from a company and do not click on a link in an unsolicited email or text message,” the DOJ said. “Remember that companies generally do not contact you to ask for your username or password. When in doubt, contact the entity purportedly sending you the message, but do not rely on any contact information in the potentially fraudulent message.”

If you have received an email or text message claiming to be a COVID-19 survey, please report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. You can also submit a complaint by calling them at 866-720-5721. If you need to report an intellectual property crime, contact the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center.