Pa. DOH: Over 10.9 million vaccinations to date, 496 new cases June 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 496 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,206,935 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The DOH identified 22 new deaths since Tuesday, with a total of 27,417 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 710 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 175 patients are in the intensive care unit. The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28 – June 3 stood at 2.9%.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION INFO

Vaccine providers have administered 10,967,544 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, June 9.

4,945,265 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 31,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,487,187 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,432,452 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,946,240 doses will have been allocated through June 12: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 10,967,544 doses total through June 8: First/single doses: 6,432,452 administered Second doses: 4,535,092 administered



FEDERAL VACCINE DATA

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 9, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 59.8% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 9, 56.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 72.5% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 9 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

LOCAL DEATHS

BEDFORD: 140 (+2)

BLAIR: 340 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 434 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 224 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 150 (+2)

ELK: 40 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 134 (+1)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 214 (+1)

There are 162,683 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,652,121 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 28,851 of our total cases are among health care workers.