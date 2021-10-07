COVID-19 vaccines available at Forest Hills v. Westmont Hilltop football game

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vaccine clinic will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at the Forest Hills v. Westmont Hilltop football game from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Highlands Health at the football game held at the Forest Hills Football Stadium, according to Forest Hill’s Facebook page. A parent/guardian must be present for those under 18 receiving the vaccine.

First doses, second doses and booster vaccinations (to those who are eligible) will be available. Dates and times for the second dose will be provided for those receiving their first dose.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine is available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated by Pfizer at least six months ago, including:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

people aged 18 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

The Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force, in a continued effort to coordinate vaccine distribution, partnered with Highlands Health, Cambria County Department of Emergency Services, Forest Hills School District, Westmont School District and 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health to coordinate the event.