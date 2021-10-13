COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place at Senior Life building in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — To help combat the high cases of COVID-19 in Cambria County, a free vaccine clinic will take place this Friday.

On Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Highlands Health partnered with Senior Life to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Senior Life Building located at 401 East Broad Street in Johnstown.

Walk-ins are welcome, though pre-registration is suggested.

For more information, contact Highlands Health at 814-534-6242.