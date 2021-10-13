COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place at Senior Life building in Johnstown

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — To help combat the high cases of COVID-19 in Cambria County, a free vaccine clinic will take place this Friday.

On Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Highlands Health partnered with Senior Life to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Senior Life Building located at 401 East Broad Street in Johnstown.

Walk-ins are welcome, though pre-registration is suggested.

For more information, contact Highlands Health at 814-534-6242.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss