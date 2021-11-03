COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Johnstown

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Highlands Health Clinic is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 401 Broad St. in Johnstown on Nov 5.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is an opportunity to provide vaccines for those who have not been vaccinated or for those who need second and third doses, according to a spokesperson for Highlands Health.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine will also be available.

“Generally, the first and second Moderna doses are a higher dose, and its booster is offered 6 months after the second injection and at a decreased amount,” Dr. Opila, Medical Director of Highlands Health said. “The Pfizer vaccine doses remain the same after the second injection with boosters also offered 6 months after the initial shot. Those immunocompromised or high-risk individuals may receive different doses based on their specific circumstances and may be eligible for boosters sooner than 6 months.”

Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine can pre-register for the event online. Anyone with mobility issues should drive to the front of the building and a vaccine will be brought to their vehicle.