Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for LGBTQ+ community in Somerset

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC has partnered with Pride of Somerset to offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic and health screening this weekend.

The clinic will take place Sunday, Aug. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Alexis Park on West Main Street in Somerset. The health screenings are provided by the UPMC Health Plan and the vaccines are provided by UPMC Somerset, according to the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services’ Facebook post.

LGBTQ+ people, families, loved ones, allies and community members from Somerset and the surrounding communities will be offered the Pfizer vaccine (ages 12 and older) or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (18 and older.)

Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental consent in order to be vaccinated.

For more information, head to UPMC’s website.