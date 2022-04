CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– As a new COVID-19 variant causes an uptick in cases, vaccines or boosters will be offered at Highlands Health.

Highlands Health will be offering numerous vaccine clinics throughout April and May. Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., vaccines are offered curbside at the front door.

Also on April 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a clinic will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church