WTAJ — COVID-19 therapeutics are now being offered at all GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies throughout the country.

GIANT and MARTIN’S will have either the Molnupiravir or Paxlovid medication in stock and available to customers upon being prescribed by a healthcare provider. If you are more likely to get sick or hospitalized from COVID-19, these products are supposed to minimize symptoms.

Similar to the COVID-19 vaccines, the therapeutics are free to everyone no matter their insurance status.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at all 133 GIANT and MARTIN’S locations. For additional information about COVID-19 vaccines and the therapeutics, visit GIANT or MARTIN’S online websites.