CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Free COVID-19 testing in Centre County was set to close at the end of the month, but a unanimous vote from commissioners has extended the contract through February.

Walk-in testing is available from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. , Tuesday through Saturday. The testing site is located at the old Comcast building (1155 Benner Pike Ave, Suite 120).

