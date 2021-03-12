COVID-19 test sites to open in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) announced a rotating drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing site for COVID-19 will open in Blair County.

Testing will start March 16 and rotate between three different locations in Blair County. Here are the specific locations:

March 16 – 20: Beale Ave. Office Complex (former Butterick Plant), 3007 Beale Ave. Entrance C, Altoona, PA, 16601.

Beale Ave. Office Complex (former Butterick Plant), 3007 Beale Ave. Entrance C, Altoona, PA, 16601. March 23 – 27: Morrison Cove Memorial Park, 201 South Walnut Street, Martinsburg, PA, 16662.

Morrison Cove Memorial Park, 201 South Walnut Street, Martinsburg, PA, 16662. March 30 – April 3: Hill Side Community Church, 508 Cambria Street, Bellwood, PA, 16617.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day. They will be performed on a first-come, first-serve basis. This is also open to anyone who is not a resident of Blair County.

No appointment is necessary and registration will be completed on-site. Patients must be at least three years old and are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card. According to the DOH, the turnaround time for test results is two to seven days.

“While recent decreases in daily positive cases are promising, they don’t negate the need for continued testing,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of all COVID-19 testing clinics if they feel they have been exposed to COVID-19. Much of the news and attention has shifted to COVID-19 vaccines, but testing is still the best way to determine your exposure to and to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19.”